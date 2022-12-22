MISSOULA, Mont. - Retired Brigadier General and Missoulian, Dale E. Stovall is being awarded the 2022 MSgt John A. Chapman “Service Before Self” award.
BG Stovall is a 1967 Air Force Academy graduate and an Air Force Cross recipient.
While in Southeast Asia in 1962, Captain Stovall, voluntarily repeatedly penetrated an extremely hostile and heavily defended area to affect the rescue of a downed American airman, according to the Combat Control Foundation.
Despite numerous hostile aircraft and missiles being directed at the rescue force, BG Stovall was able to recover the downed airman from North Vietnam, and he is being given the 2022 “Service Before Self” award.
The award is presented to individuals that embody this leading Air Force ethos.
The Armed Forces Bowl starts at 5:30 pm Thursday, and BG Stovall will be honored during the fourth quarter.
