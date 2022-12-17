MISSOULA, Mont. - Retired Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Wade Palmer was presented with his service pistol last weekend.
In 2020, Trooper Palmer was medically retired after being critically injured in the line of duty during a shooting in March 2019.
Recently, the Association of Montana Troopers purchased his service pistol so it could be given back.
“Thank you Trooper Palmer for your years of service and dedication to the public of Montana!” Montana Highway Patrol wrote.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.