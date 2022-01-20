MISSOULA -- A retired Missoula physician believes he has a treatment that could help put an end to the COVID-19 pandemic, and future pandemics.
Dr. Walter Peschel worked in Missoula's healthcare system for 37 years, but even as a retiree, his work hasn't stopped.
He said he has a treatment made up of four already FDA approved anti-inflammatory medicines, that could reduce the length and severity of COVID illness. He's calling it the 'Peschel Protocol.'
He said COVID-19 causes an over-active immune response, causing damage to the lungs and claims the treatment helps lower the body's immune response.
He took a previously failed COVID-19 study that used a traditional anti-inflammatory drug, replaced it with his four drug protocol and did a small study with six patients.
"None of these people were admitted and none of them died. That's six patients, four were high-risked," Peschel said.
Now, Peschel hopes to do another study that gets officially recognized by the Federal Drug Administration, and the Missoula City County Health Department's Health Officer, D'Shane Barnett, is in full support.
"If he is able to get the resources and tools that he needs to jump through the hoops, to complete the study, and has the findings that he's expects to find, I mean that puts Missoula on the map in a whole new way," Barnett said.
Despite having support from local City and County officials, including Mayor Engen and the County Commissioners, there's been little progress.
In the meantime, he's looking for people newly diagnosed with COVID to take part in an off-label study.
"If we get enough cooperation, where we can study in one or two months, a hundred patients and nobody is admitted and nobody dies, then I think we're on our way to get this to the world," Peschel said.
He said the treatment is inexpensive, but that if anyone wanting to do the study can't afford it, he'll help cover the costs.
Peschel added that the treatment is safe, and durable, but due to liability reasons, he said he can't release the name of the drugs.
Anyone interested in this taking part in this trial can please contact Dr. Walt Peschel by email at covid.peschel@gmail.com or on Facebook, or at 406-880-3343.
