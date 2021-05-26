MISSOULA, Mont. - A retired law enforcement officer that raising awareness for first responders and their families who've died by suicide stopped in Lolo Wednesday afternoon.
The Missoula County Sheriff's Office says retired officer, Christopher Lowrance, is raising awareness and is riding from Astoria, Oregon to Yorktown, Virginia.
During a stop in Lolo, Christopher flagged down Deputy Sullivan in Lolo to get a photo before continuing his journey.
According to the sheriff’s office, Christopher is calling his ride “A Penny for Their Thoughts" and has also connected with a group called Blue H.E.L.P.
“We applaud his efforts and wish him safe travels as he continues his journey,” the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office wrote.
You can follow Christopher’s journey and follow his Facebook here and learn more about Blue H.E.L.P. here.