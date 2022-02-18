MISSOULA, Mont. - As the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival kicks off this weekend, it will feature about 150 non-fiction films from all over the world, including one with a special Montana tie.
Return to the Big Skies: Miss Montana to Normandy is about dozens of people coming together in Missoula to restore a 75-year-old World War II plane and get it to fly to Normandy in time for the 75th anniversary of D-Day.
Except it's so much more than that.
"If you think it's about aviation, it's not," Bryan Douglass, a pilot and organizer of the project, said. "It's full of airplanes, but it's not about aviation. If you think it's about history, it's not. It's full of history, but it's not about history. It really is about the triumph of the human spirit and what just average people in Missoula, Montana were able to pull off."
Local filmmaker Eric Ristau began shooting video after learning about the restoration project.
It started form an interest in World War II and aviation, but then became more about the stories of volunteers and the race against the clock to get it flight ready for Europe in just a matter of months.
"I hope audiences take away the idea that with hard work, passion and dedication, people can pull anything off," Ristau said. "Many people said this was an impossible feat, yet people did it, and made it happen. The Montana spirit, Montana work ethic and grassroots effort really paid off. "
Looking ahead, volunteers are maintaining the plane with plans for it to continue to fly and be an active part of the Missoula community. It's currently on display at the Museum of Mountain Flying.
The documentary will have one of its first big screenings during the festival at the iconic Wilma.
The showing is Saturday at 12:30 p.m. Limited seats are available so people are encouraged to buy tickets in advance.
The documentary will then be available online for virtual screenings next week.
- To buy tickets for Return to the Big Skies: Miss Montana to Normandy, click here. Both in-person and virtual screenings information available.
- To buy tickets for other in-person and virtual screenings, click here.
- To view the schedule, click here.
- For more information on how to fest, click here.
- To visit the festival's website, click here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.