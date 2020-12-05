MISSOULA -- The COVID-19 pandemic has forced everyone to get creative with events that tend to draw crowds.
That's exactly what they did with the 18th annual Parade of Lights, on Saturday night in Missoula.
Instead of having crowds line the streets, the parade was reversed this year.
Around a dozen floats lined Campus Drive at the University of Montana.
Event organizers asked people to drive by the floats in their cars, to allow for social distancing.
University Center Event Coordinator with the University of Montana, Kevin Harding, said he's just glad to keep the tradition going.
"I think it's great to still involve the community and still have something that we can be excited for even with everything that's been going on," Harding said. "I think it's a great opportunity for the community still to come together and be able to experience the holiday."
The Madison Street Bridge was backed up with cars, filled with people excited to see the floats.
Some floats included the University of Montana, Neptune Aerial Fire Fighting and Frame of Mind.
Tessa Nadeau
KTMF Reporter
