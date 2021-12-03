'Reverse Parade of Lights' is Back in Missoula

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 6 PM MST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 6 PM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&