'Reverse Parade of Lights' is Back in Missoula

MISSOULA -- The Missoula Downtown Association is bringing back the Reverse Parade of Lights.
On Saturday from 4 p.m.-8 p.m., Higgins Avenue will be lined with bright floats and unlike last year's parade, there's more entry and exist points to help avoid traffic build up.
For downtown business owners like Jenifer Lo of JL+KO, events that bring foot traffic into downtown businesses is always a win.
"Our Downtown Association does such a good job of creating these events to bring people downtown to show them what an amazing community we have down here," Lo said.
2020 was the first year the MDA reversed the parade and MDA's Membership and Events Director, McKenna Cramer, said they learned a lot from it.
"It was a lot more people then we had ever expected. It was also on campus last year, around Campus Drive, so there was one way in, one way out which led to a lot of congestion a lot of traffic, which led to a funnel type situation," Cramer said.
Traffic was backed up onto the Madison Street Bridge, but this year, they've hired traffic control officers and Mountain Line will help shuttle people around, to reduce congestion.
"From the Central Park garage on Main Street, about every 20 minutes depending on traffic, they're going to have an electric bus that's going to be decorated and fully lit up, running a route through the reverse parade."
But after a year of having slow business due to the Higgins Street Beartracks Bridge construction, Lo said the more the merrier.
"Just come downtown. Shop local, eat local, dine local, all of the above. It's just super important to us and we appreciate it and we're just super excited about this holiday season," Lo said.
So, bring your holiday cheer and head downtown tomorrow for the parade.
For more information visit the Missoula Downtown Association's website.