MISSOULA, Mont. - A reward is being offered for information on the person who shot the foot off of a two-year-old female grizzly bear north of Missoula.

According to a release, the bear was shot near Snowbowl Rd. on or before April 11.

The injury led to sepsis and severe dehydration, and the bear was put down by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks near Wisherd Ridge along the Blackfoot River on May 29 because she was suffering and expected to only live a week longer.

A $1,000 reward is being offered by Footloose Montana and other organizations for information leading to the person who shot the bear.

If you have any information, you are guaranteed anonymity and are asked to contact info@footloosemontana.org or call 406-282-1482.