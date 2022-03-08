MISSOULA -- Gas prices in the U.S. are hitting levels never seen before, thanks in large part to the uncertainty caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Montanans aren't avoiding the rising prices either. Ron Ray drove from Minnesota to visit family in Missoula, and said he's not excited for the drive back.
"In a week we're leaving and I've got a 1200-mile drive home. I remember the gas lines back in the early '70s where you couldn't get gas so that's a concern but I don't think it's the same concern. I think I'll be able to get gas it's just going to cost more," Ray said.
The prices are causing pain at the pump for people in states across the country. Rick Nimmer is driving through Missoula from Seattle and said prices in the Garden City are a little better.
"In Seattle, our gas prices are even probably a dollar higher than what they are here in Missoula, but they keep going up, seems like daily," Zimmer said.
It's a tough pill to swallow, and UM's Director of the Bureau of Business and Economic Research, Pat Barkey said these prices might not be decreasing anytime soon.
"This is not welcome news but I'm going to say it anyway, there's no natural limit to how high oil prices can go. There's no reason why prices couldn't go up to levels we've never seen before," Barkey said.
He said anything that impacts a countries ability to distribute a commodity, like gas, can be instantly translated into its price.
On Tuesday, President Biden announced a ban on U.S. imports of Russian oil but Barkey said that probably won't impact Montanans.
"For Montana I think it's more symbolic. If other countries were to follow that, it would be more important, but I don't think by itself as the actual action is going to have much impact on prices," Barkey said.
He said Americans do have the ability to reduce their dependance on oil and Ray is already on top of it.
