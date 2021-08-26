MISSOULA, Mont. — Downtown Missoula will be very busy starting Friday, with the River City Roots Festival returning for the first time since 2019.
For Cranky Sam Public House, this year's festival will be a first.
Co-owner, Jennifer Heggen said they're getting prepared.
"We're doing our best to try to figure out how to provide a good service for the public and to let them know that we're here even though we're backstage."
They opened in May of 2020, and last year, the pandemic forced officials to cancel the festival.
So, Heggen said she's "nervous," and "a little bit overwhelmed."
But, Union Club Bar & Grill Bartender, Kal Wing has worked through multiple festivals and said it’s a great economic boost.
"Downtown businesses can really get an opportunity to thrive and financially benefit from that. It's more foot traffic, more people Downtown and, you know, we might have somebody wander downtown that would have never maybe come into the Union Club before,” Wing said.
But while the festival is back, COVID-19 cases are rising, and the Delta variant is still spreading around Missoula.
So, Kristen Sackett with the Missoula Downtown Association is asking everyone to take precautions while they enjoy the music.
"We are encouraging masks; we're encouraging to stay home if you feel sick at all. We'll have hand sanitizer stations throughout the festival area and we're just doing what we can give the space that we're in and what we're able to do."
Many downtown businesses were hit hard during the pandemic, so a busy weekend will be a relief.
"To have people gathering is so refreshing compared to how we started our business,” Heggen said. “I've never been in business without COVID, so we don't really know what the full potential really is,” she said.
The festival kicks off Friday, August 27 and runs through Saturday, Aug. 28.
Visit the festival's website here for a full list of events.