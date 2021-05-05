MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula Downtown Association’s River City Roots Festival is moving forward and returning to the streets of Downtown in August.
A release from Downtown Missoula Partnership says the festival is coming back Friday, August 27 and Saturday, August 28.
“It was hard to imagine another year without Roots Fest,” said committee chair Ellen Buchanan. “The staff and the committee had many lengthy discussions over the course of the winter on how we could bring this event back to the Heart of Missoula, even if it had to be in a modified format. It became clear about a month ago that with COVID cases declining and vaccination numbers increasing by the end of August we could make Roots Fest happen.”
At this time a full line-up needs to be figured out, however, festival-goers can expect both local and national touring acts on the Main Street stage as well as local foods and local drinks.
This year the Art Show is returning as well as Run Wild Missoula, a four-mile run that leads runners along the Clark Fork River.
The Missoula Downtown Association also said two of Missoula’s longest-standing events are coming back this summer, including Out to Lunch and Downtown ToNight on June 2 and 3.
You can view a full schedule for both events on the Missoula Downtown Association website here. Information about River City Roots Festival and a full schedule can be found on their website here.