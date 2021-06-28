MISSOULA, Mont. - With temperatures hitting triple digits across the state this week, many will flock to different rivers in order to stay cool.
Here in Missoula, one popular summer activity, especially when it's this hot, is to float the Clark Fork river. Right now, you're able to find tubes at various gas stations, Walmart and Ace Hardware stores.
However, a tube isn't the only thing you'll need to grab before you hit the water.
The Blackfoot Home & Community Club, Bureau of Land Management and Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks are teaming up to remind Missoulians to pack it in and pack it out.
The agencies are helping make that easier by having free river litter bags available at places like Orange Street Food Farm.
These red mesh bags are available when you walk in the doors right next to the shopping baskets.
The groups encourage recreationalists to take a bag every time they enjoy the water in effort to keep cans out of rivers.