MISSOULA, Mont. - As we are officially in summer season, means it's warm and time we see Montanans diving into those rivers across the city, but there are a few things we should keep in mind before soaking into those river hotspots. Starting with those ever-changing water levels we see from the spring and into the summer season.
"Depending on water levels depending on the river what sort of features are in the river, you'll notice driving along the Clark Fork River through Missoula there is a lot of flat water and that is where a lot of people tube and enjoy that mellow float, enthen the Alberton Gorge has the rapids," said Zoe Mavis, river guide expert.
Varying water levels we see from spring into the summer, specialists in Missoula are tracking these conditions for us.
For example, the Clark Fork River famously known for its high water volume. Meaning a lot of water moving through it, along with those deep water sections which can be fun, but could also makes safety a risk for those Montanans unfamiliar with water levels.
For instance at the Frenchtown Water Pond, which could seem calm for those recreational activities, but that doesn't mean that every river access point is art a safe water level to do so. You are recommended to explore the rivers privately or in a group, like the Zootown Surfers. They recommend checking out those access points that are bested suited for you.
"Around here we are super lucky because the Clark Fork has a bunch of different stretched on it, so there is plenty of different water stretches on it and through town, enthen the Blackfoot River... Different degrees of water levels as well later on in the summer people fish and tube that early on... Around here there is a lot of different places to play on the water, once again it's just good to educate yourself where to go, " said Mavis.
Before you head out with all your river gear, experts are encouraging you to track those water levels for those favorite hotspots this summer.