UPDATE: JAN. 12 AT 10:47 A.M.
Traffic is slowly flowing and the road has reopened at the crash site on I-90 east of Missoula Wednesday, Missoula County alerted on behalf of the Missoula County Sheriff's Office.
The crash was located at mile-marker 114 in Turah.
UPDATE JAN. 12 AT 10:15 A.M.
The eastbound lane on I-90 west of Alberton is totally blocked.
The Frenchtown Rural Fire District said via Facebook multiple vehicles are in the ditch.
The Montana Department of Transportation said the crash is located at mile-marker 74 and there is a jackknife.
FRFD said there are dangerous black ice conditions in this area.
UPDATE: JAN. 12 AT 8:29 A.M.
Slippery road conditions are causing crashes along I-90 in the Missoula area.
Near Frenchtown, a crash blockage is leaving fewer lanes open with no passing until further notice near mile-marker 82, the Montana Department of Transportation reports.
The crash is causing a driving lane blockage with several disabled semi-trucks.
Further west at mile-marker 71.8, the passing lane is blocked due to a multiple-vehicle crash.
The Montana Highway Patrol wrote in a Facebook post suggesting people do not drive unless they need to.
MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula County is asking drivers to avoid I-90 eastbound at mile-marker 114 near Bonner Junction due to a crash Wednesday.
Missoula County wrote in an alert roads are very slippery and suggest drivers find a different route.
Commented
