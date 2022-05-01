MISSOULA, Mont. - Starting on Monday, May 2, part of the Blue Mountain Road #365 will be closed for maintenance work.

Work will have the road closed from just above the lower motorized trailhead at milepost three and end at its junction with Blue Mountain Lookout Road #2137 according to the Lolo National Forest. The project will improve the road surface above the lower motorized trailhead to make it suitable for passenger vehicles.

Recreationists can still use the lower motorized trailhead and the lower three miles of the Blue Mountain Road will remain open.

The closure will be in effect Monday through Friday from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm, and work is expected to be completed sometime in June. The road will be open on weekends and outside of working hours on weekdays after 7:00 pm and before 7:00 am.

“We appreciate the public’s patience as we work to improve this road ahead of the busy summer season,” stated Crystal Stonesifer, Missoula District Ranger. “This is the first in a suite of projects which will address critical deferred maintenance in and around high-use areas on the Missoula Ranger District and will be funded by the Great American Outdoors Act.”

According to the Lolo National Forest, more work funded by the Great American Outdoors Act on the Missoula Ranger District is planned for the Rock Creek recreation corridor, Pattee Canyon Recreation Area and Lee Creek Campground.

You can find more information on the Blue Mountain Road project, contact the Missoula Ranger District at 406-329-3814 or by visiting the Lolo National Forest’s website here.