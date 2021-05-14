UPDATE: MAY 14 AT 2:26 P.M.
MISSOULA, Mont. - The two-vehicle crash on Orange Street and Fifth Street has cleared, the Missoula Police Department told Montana Right Now.
MPD said the crash was reported as an injury accident at 12:35 p.m., and the two vehicles involved were a pickup truck and a car.
The northbound lanes on Orange Street were blocked, and crews removed the vehicles off the road. MPD said the vehicles were described as heavily damaged.
At this time, MPD cannot confirm if anyone was injured or hospitalized.
We will update with more information as it becomes available.
