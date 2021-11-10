MISSOULA, Mont. - The University of Montana has sent out an alert stating there was a robbery at Town Pump, located at 318 S. Orange Street in Missoula.
According to the alert, Missoula 911 reported a man robbed the Town Pump around 10:25 p.m.
The man is described as being very tall, wearing a puffy jacket, jeans and is missing a gray Nike shoe.
The UM Alert states he was last seen running under the Madison Bridge.
At this time, it is unknown if the man is armed.
This man is considered dangerous. If you see him do not approach him, call 911.
If you have any information on the robbery, you are advised to report it to the Missoula Police through 911 or to UMPD at 406-243-4000.