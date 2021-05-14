MISSOULA, Mont. - Emotions were high today as the Rocky Mountain broke ground on their garden and exploration center.
"Some of you may look out here and see a pile of dirt and an as-full parking lot... There are a bunch of us here today who don't see that anymore... We look out and instead imagine a new building with gardens beside it, " said John Rimel, co-chairman of Join the Buzz Campaign.
The rocky mountain garden and exploration center marking today as the start of construction. Butterflies and other types of insects will be taking residence inside the exploritorium. The overall project expected to be 4 acres long it will be scattered with plants, flowers and trees. The project will bring green gardens -- where adults and children can all come together to build a connection to land, plants, and insects. And those educational opportunities will abound.
"The fairgrounds is a place that embodies the diversity of Missoula in itself, connecting the urban with the rual, the neighborhoods with midtown and our heritage with innovation, said Emily Brock, Director of the Missoula county fairgrounds.
And it's just the beginning, as committee members shared their excitement to bring something like this to the garden city.
(glenn marangelo, co-founder, missoula butterfly house and insectarium)
"To a dream that is shared by a lot of members throughout our community, breaking ground today is indeed an important milestone but a tremendous amount of work remains to get this to the finish line," said Glenn Marangelo, co-founder of the Missoula butterfly house and incectarium.
And as of today, a little over $3 million dollars has been raised towards this dream project moving closer to the $15 million dollar goal. Organizers are hoping to complete construction by 2023.
And as these fairgrounds come into full swing you're encouraged to hash tag join the buzz to keep the momentum going for when it's ready for all montanans.
You can head to their website for more information and how you can donate, help, on how or be a part of the new project.