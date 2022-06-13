I-90 rollover crash near Clinton sends truck driver to hospital
Photo courtesy of Montana Department of Transportation

CLINTON, Mont. - A rollover crash is creating blockage on I-90 with fewer lanes and no passing westbound near Clinton Monday.

The crash is located at mile-marker 122.

Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Alexander Hiday told Montana Right Now a truck went off the roadway and tipped over in the median.

Hiday said the truck spilled potatoes on the eastbound lane, and the driver was transported to St. Patrick's Hospital for a possible head injury.

Law enforcement is working with the Montana Department of Transportation and towing to get the road cleared soon--within the next hour.

I-90 eastbound is reduced to one lane, and there is dirt on the westbound lanes.

Drivers should slowdown in the area.

