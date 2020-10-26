MISSOULA, Mont. - A rooftop garden is planned to honor the victim of a horrible crime in 1974.
Siobhan McGuinness, 5, was abducted just a few blocks from her home in February 1974. Her body was discovered a few days later in a snowy culvert near Turah, Mont.
The case remained unsolved until now. Monday, October 26, Missoula Police announced an answer to the case, as DNA linked Richard William Davis to the case. Davis passed away about eight years ago. Law enforcement say he did not have ties to the Missoula area.
With some closure to the case after 46 years, new efforts are in place to honor Siobhan.
The Zootown Arts Community Center (ZACC) is fundraising to create a rooftop garden, and outdoor arts learning and healing space for Missoulians. donations will be used to support public art to honor Siobhan's memory and provide healing, according to the ZACC's website.