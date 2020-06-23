Roxy Theater in Missoula expanding to include outdoor screening area & event space

Missoula's beloved Roxy Theater is expanding to include an outdoor screening area and event space.
For several months, the Roxy has been working to expand, to include a fourth screening area in their annex building next door.
Executive Director Mike Steinberg said his staff has played with the idea of having an outdoor space, then the pandemic started and they decided to move forward with the plan.
The outdoor screening area is directly behind the Roxy Theater. At normal capacity, the outdoor event space can hold about 60 people, but with current COVID-19 restrictions, around 20.
Steinberg said the Roxy is waiting to get permits from the state to finish renovations.
He is hoping to open the outdoor screening area for private reservations by mid-July, but the theater has taken a huge financial hit due to the pandemic. Steinberg said the Roxy is a non-profit and is in need of donations.