MISSOULA, Mont. - Over the last month, Ruby's Cafe in Missoula is getting extra attention after being featured on the television show, 'Yellowstone.'
The cafe is now seeing people just show up to take pictures and leave without purchasing anything.
Talking with owner Brenda Hallas and regulars at Ruby's, the consensus is this is all a bit... humorous.
Let's take a deeper dive into how this local diner became a star.
Yellowstone scouts first approached Hallas in 2020, asking to use Ruby's for a scene.
She agreed. The crew went ahead with renting out her diner for an entire day's shoot, then hired a local cleaning crew to get the cafe back in tip-top shape the following day.
"They took pride in their work," Hallas said. "They cared about the building they were using. They cared about the fact that this wasn't their property. They took very good care of it. They worked their buns off those people."
Then it was back to business as usual... until the episode aired in December.
Since then, people are coming in to live out their Yellowstone fantasies.
"It's funny to me because people have just become starstruck," Hallas said. "It's kind of cool that Ruby's has become a star in Yellowstone. I realize it's not as big as the name people, but Ruby's Cafe won a bit of a star profile in this whole Yellowstone saga."
In a cafe filled with regulars, the new attention is kind of funny.
James Jacobson is one of those regulars. He comes in about four times a week.
"It's kind of like a match made in heaven," Jacobson said. "I'm a coffee guy and a breakfast guy, so here I am."
At this point, the selfie pop-ins are noticeable, but not a huge disruption.
Jacobson explained the ones that lose out the most are the picture takers.
"If you don't stop and eat, it's only half the story," he said.
Overall, the Ruby's community is grateful for the love and would have the cafe on Yellowstone again in a heart beat.
