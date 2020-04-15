MISSOULA - Construction on the $29 million Russell St. bridge project continues but drivers can expect delays as crews work on the next step.
Starting this week crews will start working on the median of the bridge and plan to stripe and paint next week weather permitting.
Drivers can expect a change if they are traveling southbound as traffic has been moved to the outside lane however northbound traffic will be unaffected.
An official re-open date for the bridge hasn't been set but crews are hoping to have everything complete by May or June. Officials say work is entirely dependent upon good weather for this phase of construction.
Construction has been designated as an essential service by the Governor and crews will continue working as long as it is safe to do so.
Commuters should plan for a little extra time if their trip includes Russell St. bridge or if possible choose an alternate route while crews work.