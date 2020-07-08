MISSOULA -- After two years of construction, the Russell Street Bridge in Missoula is complete.
The Montana Department of Transportation held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday to celebrate the new bridge.
Director of the Montana Department of Transportation, Mike Tooley, said plans for the project have been in the work for years, and said it's exciting to finally see it finished.
"It makes us feel really good that the public is out here enjoying this. They've been so patient with us over twenty years, and to be out here using this brand new piece of infrastructure is incredibly meaningful," Tooley said.
The Russell Street Bridge runs across the Clark Fork River from Dakota Street to Broadway. The project was designed with careful consideration to provide a safer roadway for travelers.
Tooley said the previous bridge needed to go.
"People in Missoula remember it was the bridge that bounced. Now it's a four lane bridge, with pedestrian and bicycle capacity that didn't exist before, and that's important to the community of Missoula, because a lot of people her like to move around in active ways," he said.
With the addition of the Milwaukee Trail pedestrian underpass they are able to do so. It has a 106-foot arch with lights, so people can see where they're going in the dark.
The 29 million dollar project started in April, 2018 and Tooley said he's grateful for the community's support.
"Thanks to the City of Missoula [and] the community that lives here, for working with MDT over decades to make this happen. It is a team effort and we haven't forgotten that, so thank you," he added.
An additional under crossing has been added on the south side of the Clark Fork River, providing access down to the river front and River Road under the Russell Street Bridge.
MDT worked with organizations like Missoula Parks and Recreation, and Missoula County Public Works, to complete the project. Over 20 thousand cars drive over the Russell Street Bridge each day.