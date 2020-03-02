MISSOULA - The Russell Street Bridge is one step closer to being complete, after starting construction back in 2018.
The Montana Department of Transportation announced all the concrete is poured on the western half of the bridge. Pouring the concrete was the last major step, now crews will start adding in the details.
While the bridge deck cures, staircases, pedestrian railings, curbs, sidewalks, and landscaping will be added so the Russell Street Bridge can open this spring.
Now the count down to a finished bridge has begun and MDT says there is only about a month left before the bridge will be ready for traffic.
But they want to remind everyone, while the project is almost finished it is still a construction zone.
MDT said in their weekly update:
"Drivers are reminded to drive with caution and to be alert for changing travel configurations as we near the time of the western span of the bridge opening. There will be intermittent lane restrictions to create a safe work zone."
The bridge should be open in a month weather depending.