MISSOULA, Mont. -- This time of year many families across Montana are looking for two things—r-v's and campers. What many people don't know is this year now more than ever, it may be even harder for you to get your hands on one of these for those spring and summer vacations. The challenge for many companies being supply and demand.
Local family business owner Jim Rangtisch said he has never seen anything like this in his many years of working in the business. He said even the companies that manufacture r-v's are having a hard time keeping up the demand making their supply small even though sales are running high.
"Probably double what we used to sell, yes, like I said that is all depends on how many I can get... if you can't get them you can't sell them, " said Rangtisch.
From having more than 15 RV's in stock on a weekly basis to now down to just a handle full, if that. Rangtisch said many Montanans should not feel alone in the hunt for an r-v as they are going fast. And it's not just here in Montana.
"You wait too long and there is not going to be many around because it's not just a population in Montana looking for them, but all the other states and populations. We sell them from LA, we have a guy from Vermont call us this morning looking for one...that just tells you it's coast to coast. Not just the people in Missoula looking for it, it is everyone, " said Rangtisch.
He also predicted he doesn't see this demand slowing down anytime soon, as many campers are gearing up for a new spring and summer season.
If you are still on the hunt for a new RV or campers, you are highly to get your shopping underway and work with retailers directly and hopefully catch one in time before they are gone, once again.