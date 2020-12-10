As more indigenous groups speak out against the new ABC show, Big Sky, Salish and Kootenai tribal leaders say the producers of the show tried to exploit their tribe.
CSKT Communications Director Robert McDonald said the show makers planned an unauthorized shoot showing their tribal buildings and leaders without consulting the tribal council.
McDonald received an email Wednesday from a Big Sky employee asking him to authenticate a seal they were going to use during a scene with a fictional council woman from the Confederated Salish and Kootenai tribes.
"She said to respond by Friday because they will be doing the shoot on Saturday, which is not enough heads up at all," McDonald said.
Tribal leaders said they are insulted that producers didn't come to the tribal council first and didn't follow the normal protocols.
"Because of the nature of this series we do not want any affiliation with them we do not want to be that token tribe or that basically a sell out," CSKT Chairwoman Shelly Fyant said, "This is a really real problem in Montana missing and murdered indigenous people these are real families that are affected."
CSKT has joined the Rocky Mountain Tribal Leaders, Global Indigenous Council, Coushetta Tribe of Louisiana, the Union of British Columbia Indian Chiefs and The Great Plains Tribal Chairmen’s Association in reaching out to Big Sky production staff. Earlier this month, makers of Big Sky put out a statement saying they were working with indigenous groups to help bring attention to the MMIP issue and went on to say, “Our eyes have been opened.”
"Evidently, saying their eyes are opened means they are repeating the ugly legacy of telling a peoples’ story against their will and falsely in a brazen attempt to exploit the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes," Fyant said.
Fyant went on to say if ABC wanted to tell American Indian stories they would hire and work with indigenous writers or filmmakers.
McDonald and Fyant pointed out there has been more accurate films, like the documentary "Somebody's Daughter," that are a better portrayal of the struggle of MMIW.