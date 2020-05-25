MISSOULA - Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Memorial Day events in Missoula will look slightly different this year.
A list of events is included below:
6 to 7 a.m. – Annual sunrise service normally at Western Montana State Veterans Cemetery but this year due to shutdown will be at Crosspoint Church, 7500 Mullan Road, Missoula, across from Sunset Memorial Cemetery. VFW Post 209 Honor Guard will do 3-volley firing. Playing of Taps. Prayer and honor to veterans that gave their lives for their country. All veterans and their families plus veteran supporters welcome.
7:15 a.m. – Presentation of two red, white and blue wreaths at veteran memorial and flagpole at Sunset Memorial Cemetery.
9 a.m. – Line up of all veterans in Missoula and Ravalli Counties and around Western Montana at Corvallis High School parking lot for start of 100th Memorial Day Parade. Able-bodied vets will march. Other vets will ride in historical Jeeps and other vehicles. Family and friends will watch and cheer with American flags along Corvallis main street.
10 a.m. – Start of Corvallis’ 100th Memorial Day Parade, led by marching veterans.
11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. – After Corvallis Memorial Day Parade, veterans and families will present red, white and blue wreaths at veteran monuments around Missoula and Ravalli Counties until end of day. In Missoula, 40 wreaths will be distributed at no set schedule on May 25 to Rose Memorial Garden Park for 20 monuments, Caras Park, St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, St. Mary’s Annex Catholic Cemetery, MissoulaCity Cemetery, Western Montana State Veterans Cemetery, Fort Missoula Military Post Cemetery, Missoula County Courthouse Doughboy Statue for World War I, and Iraq-Afghanistan Monument at University of Montana campus in Missoula.