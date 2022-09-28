MISSOULA, Mont. - As we approach the general election on November 8th, we reached out to the Missoula County elections office to see how they’re preparing as we near closer. Right now, it's all about getting those ballots to go out in the mail and letting voters know what they can expect, even with some legislation laws still up in the air.

Elections administrator Bradley Seaman tells us as the 2021 state law for same day voter registration on election day and voting ID requirements at polling places is still an ongoing court decision as we head into the general election.

For now this option will stay, but with the possibility of a change, the county says they're preparing for either way this ruling comes out.

"It's really similar for us we did have that weird sub-category of voters who can come in and register to vote on election day so we're taking all the experience we had on all the previous elections and we're adding to everything we had in June, right now we're planning what that flow for a voter looks like so when they come to the building it's easy for them to receive service,” said Seaman.

As it stands right now the county elections office will gear up like they have before for same day registration with hiring more aides to assist the day of voting, but if a new ruling overturn this, no voters can register nor make changes come November 8th.

With a final decision still up in the air, if you haven't registered to vote just yet, your strongly urged to head to the my voter page to check if your registered to vote, if you need to register, and to make an changes as needed, you can do so by clicking here.