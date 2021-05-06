MISSOULA, Mont. - Sand and sandbags are available at Fort Missoula in case of spring flooding, the Missoula County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.
According to a Facebook post from MCSO, there is no indication of a significant increase in river and stream levels currently; but, they said now is the time to prepare.
The sand is only available to use for protecting main residences, not property lines or riverbanks, MCSO said.
MCSO asks people to take no more than what is necessary to protect their home.
