Sand, sandbags available at Seeley Lake Rural Fire Department
Photo courtesy of Missoula County Sheriff's Office / Facebook

MISSOULA, Mont. - Sand and sandbags will be available for pick up at Seeley Lake Rural Fire Department, Station 2 Wednesday to protect residences against flooding.

There is a limited supplies of materials and they are available first-come, first-serve.

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post the sand and sandbags are for protecting primary residences only--not for use along property lines or riverbanks.

