Sand, sandbags available at Seeley Lake Rural Fire Department

MISSOULA, Mont. - Sand and sandbags will be available for pick up at Seeley Lake Rural Fire Department, Station 2 Wednesday to protect residences against flooding.
There is a limited supplies of materials and they are available first-come, first-serve.
The Missoula County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post the sand and sandbags are for protecting primary residences only--not for use along property lines or riverbanks.
