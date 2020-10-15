THOMPSON FALLS - Sanders County Community Development is hosting a series of virtual workshops to focus on growing Thompson Falls' downtown and outdoor recreational economy.
The workshops are a series of interconnected and interactive work sessions that are designed for people to engage and collaborate on. The hope is to create a community action plan to strengthen and connect outdoor recreation and downtown in Thompson Falls.
Community members are encouraged to participate in as many sessions as possible, but not required to join all of the sessions. To register for the virtual workshops you can head to this website.
The virtual workshops will be held as follows:
Oct. 14: 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Oct. 15: 9 a.m. - 10:30 a.m., 11 a.m. - 12:30 a.m., 4 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Oct. 16: 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.