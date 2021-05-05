MISSOULA, Mont. - The release of the new documentary Say Her Name is finally here and is taking a deeper look at some of the possible causes of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peoples' epidemic.
A long time coming as the film centers around bringing attention to the large amount of Montanans' MMIP cases that still remain unsolved. Specifically in Big Horn County which has nearly 50 documented open missing persons cases.
The film is exploring law absence on a lot of these cases, while also suggesting a connection between some of the murders and the methamphetamine trade as well as human trafficking. Say Her Name highlight's victims' stories by hearing from their families and pushing their cases to the national stage.
The film is hosted by Coushatta tribal member Juliet Hayes, the first indigenous woman to present a documentary film on the MMIW crisis.
She says the documentary aims to have an impact lasting long after this day of awareness.
"This film is just going to create, its going to laying the foundation, a step in the right direction to make sure that people are aware of what is going on because I think that knowledge is key here, and if you don't know, if national media isn't going to cover it then how is anyone suppose to help, how is anyone going to want to contribute to this, " said Hayes.
And people across the country can expect an eye opening experience as they watch the film.
"There is a a lot of these specific details in these cases that just don't add up and I think that this affects anyone with a pulse.. honestly, it doesn't matter if you are a person of color or not, it's sickening and it is heartbreaking to think that many people undervalue indigenous women and girls as a whole and it is going to be so prevalent, and you will see that, " said Hayes.
The full film is now available to watch online and is free of charge.