SB lane blockage reported on HWY141 near Helmville
Photo courtesy of Montana Department of Transportation

HELMVILLE, Mont. - The south bound lane on MT Highway 141 southeast of Helmville is blocked Wednesday morning.

The Powell County Sheriff's Department (PCSD) told us multiple incidents and car crashes are on 141 and the under sheriff and first responders are on the way.

PCSD couldn't let us know the blockage total on the highway right now.

Drivers should expect slower speed and one-lane traffic in the area.

Tags

News For You