MISSOULA, Mont. - A scam targeting areas with Agencies of Aging is calling Missoula residents as Missoula Aging Services.

A volunteer with Missoula Aging Services received one of these calls that had the caller ID listed as “MSLA Aging Srvs” the organization reported.

The caller reportedly asked about the woman’s insurance, tried to sell her car insurance and was aggressive in trying to keep her on the line.

She said she answered the call because she thought it was a legitimate call from Missoula Aging Services.

Statewide Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP) Program Director Renee Labrie-Shanks advised, “as with any unsolicited call, do not give personal information out over the phone, whether it’s your Medicare number, Social Security number, bank account information, or your full birthday. Scammers are looking for missing pieces of information to steal your identity.”

Missoula Aging Services is warning people to not answer the phone if they do not recognize the phone number.

They also say that if they leave a voice mail and you do not know the person calling well, or if they are asking for personal information for unexpected or unknown reasons, look the number up before calling back, and od not call back the number given to you by the caller.

“If you have given out personal information over the phone and think you may be victim to identity theft, you can call Missoula Aging Services locally at (406) 728-7682 or call 1-800-551-3191 to connect with Offices on Aging in other areas of the state,” Labrie-Shanks said.