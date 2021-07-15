MISSOULA -- In less than three months the Scheels All Sports store will be opening its doors to Missoulians.
The store prides itself on getting out in the community, but like most places around Missoula right now, they're still hiring.
They've already hired around 100 employees, but the Store's Leader, Dan White, said they still need more before their grand opening this fall.
"We have about 150 to hire, that's full and part time associates and we're looking for more local passionate experts from the Missoula market," White said.
If you're interested in becoming a part of the Scheel's Team, White said he's looking for one thing.
"We're looking for passionate people that love what we sell. So, whether you're a fisherman, a biker, a camper, or you just love clothes and shoes, we're just looking for passionate associates that want to come be a part of the team," White said.
The store's still a work in progress, but once it's finished, the building will feature 75 specialty shops, with everything from fashion and sportswear to a golf simulator and even bowling lanes.
But White said the community is still their top priority.
"One of our main focuses as a company and that's not just in Missoula, it's everywhere we are, is being a part of the community. We don't wanna just donate dollars, we'll most certainty do that, but we wanna donate our people, our time. We wanna get out and be a part of the community and be good community partners to Missoula," he said.
Scheels is set to open October 2, 2021.
If you're interested in applying visit the Scheel's website.