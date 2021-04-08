MISSOULA, Mont. - Scheels has opened a career center in the Southgate Mall in Missoula and interviews have started.
The Scheels store in Missoula is planning to hire 200 associates by October and you can learn more about the store on the Scheels website here.
“At SCHEELS, we are all about people. Our customers, our community partners and our team of empowered associates,” said Missoula SCHEELS Store Leader Will Stednick. “We have a small SCHEELS team here already making our new home in Missoula, and more who will be moving here throughout the next six months. The majority of our associates will be hired locally and we look forward to welcoming them to the SCHEELS family.”