School marshals now allowed on campus, rural schools still skeptical

MISSOULA, Mont. - The Friday school bell welcomes the Missoula Sentinel High School crowd into the halls, as hundreds of students begin to make the break for their weekend. As the mob reaches the doors, they see a familiar face, one they have seen countless times.
The man standing guard of the doors, but with a smile under his mask is Missoula Police Officer Mark Monaco.
Monaco is a 27-year veteran of MPD, and has been the school resource officer for Sentinel for the last six years.
"You have to care, you have to be present.” Monaco said. “What I mean by being present is that you need to talk with them, you need to joke around with them, you need to get involved.”
Monaco is the SRO for Sentinel, but he does so much more than just carry a gun and badge. For an entire generation of American adults, seeing a police officer inside of a school would seem strange and foreign. But for a younger generation, law enforcement officials have taken their place inside the halls of schools across the country, especially in the more urban areas.
For the last two decades, the Missoula Police Department and Missoula County Public Schools have teamed up to bring SROs inside of the buildings.
One SRO patrols the elementary schools, two patrol the middle schools and each of the four high schools, including Willard Alternative School, has an assigned SRO on campus at all times.
"This is not just a plug and play program.” Missoula Police Chief Jaeson White said. “This is something that we actively work on to make sure that we are successful in that partnership and providing that service to the schools."
Funded 60% by the Missoula Police Department and 40% by MCPS, the SRO program has been one of the most successful programs either organization has.
“Quite honestly, most SROs that I have worked with, the policing aspect is really the last step,” MCPS Superintendent Dr. Rob Watson said. “They do a lot of things to prevent the police involvement."
Fellow SROs, like Officer Monaco, are inside the buildings for more than just crime prevention. They are mentors, teachers, and usually the first line of defense against a student in crisis.
With the rise in school shootings in the United States over the past two decades, larger cities and school districts have invested heavily into the SRO programs, bringing more safety and stability to campus.
But what do more rural school districts do for safety? That’s the main question Montana Republican Representative Derek Skees of Kalispell asked when he put forth HB-572 during the 2021 Montana Legislative Session.
Dubbed the “School Marshal Bill”, Rep. Skees is trying to figure out a way for smaller communities to create a school marshal program, completely different than the current SRO structure.
"So he can be a PE teacher for 20 hours a week, and be a school marshal for the other 20 hours a week,” Rep. Skees says. “And that's a neat caveat that you can't do with an SRO program"
This is the second straight session Rep. Skees has introduced the bill. It was passed back in 2019, but was vetoed by Democratic Governor Steve Bullock.
According to Rep. Skees, the school marshal bill will give the rural districts more flexibility than ever before in creating a program to fit their specific needs.
"So, the neat thing is it's not just a plug and play police officer who comes into the school, who has his dictates of what he does, how long he stays, where he parks, all that kind of stuff determined by the municipality or department that pays his salary,” Rep. Skees said. “This is entirely under the purview of the school to determine what they want out of the SRO."
In this case, school marshals would be retired police officers or law enforcement officials, hired directly by the school district. They would be authorized to carry a firearm, and would have a completely unique position and job description. They could be part time, they could be full-time, and it would all be up to each school board to decide what they would want in their own program.
But is there a want or a need in rural Montana for a school marshal program? According to Dennis Parman, there isn’t.
Parman is the director of the Montana Rural Education Association, and the excitement for a school marshal program dies when you hear his thoughts.
"I send out an email every single day of the session to rural school leaders, and I would characterize this bill as an unnecessary bill,” Parman says. “We have no position on this bill, and we believe that it's unnecessary."
Parman calls HB 572 a “No Harm Bill,” meaning it doesn’t create problems or force the hand of school districts, but in his eyes, it doesn’t provide solutions, especially on the financial front.
"There is no state money that would do this,” Parman says. “If there were federal dollars, schools would know about it. And there are not. Schools get some federal dollars, but of course, the smaller the school, the smaller the appropriation, so we are back to, 'where would the money come from?'"
Parman says that it’s important to note that rural schools in the state do have safety plans in place, and are prepared for the worst situations that could be imagined. But these districts just don’t have the funding right now to put a marshal program in place.
Parman believes that the state legislature could find funding during the next session to help fund the program, but for now, unless a district is wanting a school marshal, the program might have to wait a while for the money to support it.
On May 14, after both the Montana House and Montana Senate passed the bill, Governor Greg Gianforte signed HB 572 officially into law.