MISSOULA, Mont. — Authorities are searching for a woman who walked away from the Missoula Pre Release Center on Monday, June 12, 2023.
Jessica Miller-Grossman, 33, failed to return to the pre release facility on Mullan Road on Monday. She was last heard from shortly after 12:30 a.m..
Miller-Grossman is described as a White/Hispanic female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5’2” tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds with a slender build.
Miller-Grossman has word tattoos on her neck, abdomen, left wrist, right arm and left thumb. She may have bandages on her wrists from recent surgeries.
Miller-Grossman is serving a 40-year Montana Department of Corrections sentence for several charges including Mitigated Deliberate Homicide.
Due to her walking away from the Missoula Pre-Release Center, a warrant for Felony Escape has been issued.
Anyone with information about Jessica Miller-Grossman is asked to contact local law enforcement.
