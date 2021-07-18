MISSOULA, Mont. - On Saturday, Missoula County Search and Rescue responded to a call for a 78-year-old man who was reported missing after recreating in the Rattlesnake Trailhead area.
The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office reports the man had been bicycling and hiking, and was familiar with the area, but got turned around.
After realizing his situation, the man called for help as it was getting dark.
Dispatch was able to get an approximate location and rescuers responded on foot and with ATVs.
Rescuers who arrived at the location did not find the man as he had started walking downhill.
Around midnight rescuers found the man, tired and thirsty, but safe.
“We are grateful for the happy outcome of this mission,” the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office said. “As a reminder, when out and about have a plan and let someone know where you're going and when you expect to be home.”