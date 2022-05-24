FRENCHTOWN, Mont. - A search is underway for a missing man last seen in the Frenchtown area Monday, May 23.

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office said in a release John Crepeau, 44, is believed to be riding a blue 2009 Buell Ulysses, a cross-tour type motorcycle, license plate number 4B0982.

He is described as 5-foot-10, 170 pounds, has dark brown hair, a mustache and has known health conditions.

At the time he was last seen, he was wearing green or tan Carhartt pants black and grey motorcycle jacket, black motorcycle helmet, green or tan military style backpack and hiking boots.

He regulars Alberton, Petty Creek, and Roman Creek, but is familiar with most remote locations of Missoula and Mineral Counties, MCSO said.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately or MCSO's customer service line at 406-258-4810, and request Deputy Diemer.