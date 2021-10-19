MISSOULA, Mont. - A search is underway for a man reported missing in Missoula Tuesday.
A release from the Missoula County Sheriff's Office said Taylor Simonson, 38, has been missing since the morning of Oct. 12, 2021, and he is believed to be in the area of Blue Mountain and Big Flat Road.
Simonson is described as 5-feet, 10-inches; 185-pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.
He was driving a 2012 Chevy Silverado with a lot of damage to the rear bumper.
His destination of interest is located the Fish Creek road access from I-90 to Highway 12, Highway 12 to Blue Mountain/Big Flat roads, Southside road to Petty Creek and back to the I-90 Fish Creek road intersection, MSCO said.
Search and rescue teams are currently in his area of interest looking for him.
Missoula law enforcement are calling on anyone recreating in the area to be aware and immediately report any information to 911 or Detective Sunderland at 406-531-0766.