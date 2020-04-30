Search underway for missing Missoula woman with dementia

MISSOULA - Missoula Search and Rescue is currently searching for 72-year-old Linda Maedche who has dementia.
MSAR is searching the ground assisted by drones in the Petty Creek area.
Maedche was last seen on foot in gray sweatpants and a black and white flannel shirt. She was last seen near Runyon Drive and Bible Lane.
According to the Missoula County Sheriff's Office, she may be headed toward Mineral County.
If you have seen Maedche, please call Missoula County 911 Center at (406) 258-3452 or (406) 728-0911.