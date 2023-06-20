Missoula, Mont. — Families are invited to the PaddleHeads' stadium Thursday, July 22, to watch Spy Kids, decorate capes, and race a villain at CASA of Missoula's second annual Superhero Movie Night.
Capes are provided by CASA, and kids will be able to decorate their capes and chase Fegan Floop, the villain from Spy Kids, in a race for prizes.
Doors to the event open at 5:45 PM at Silver Park at PaddleHeads' stadium, followed by the "Chase the Villain Kids Dash" at 6:15 PM on left field.
Spy Kids, the popular 2001 kids' action comedy, is the only family movie scheduled to play at the baseball stadium this summer. The movie will start at 7:00 PM.
All profits from the event will go towards the Court Appointed Special Advocates for children (CASA) of Missoula. Their mission is to provide court advocates to abused and neglected children in the community until those children are placed in safe, permanent homes, according to a press release from the organization.
“Superhero Movie Night is a family-centered event, where all kids attending get a cape, and can participate in fun activities before watching a popular movie," said CASA of Missoula’s Development Manager Kate Morris. "It’s also a way for us to thank our volunteers for the service they provide our community as 'everyday superheroes.'”
General admission tickets allow attendees to spread out on the lawn with blankets or enjoy the stadium seats. Prices are $9.00 for adults and $5.00 for children, with reduced rates for large groups.
Tickets can be purchased here or by going to the "Events" section on the CASA of Missoula website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.