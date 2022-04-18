Second garbage collector prepares for Missoula services

MISOSULA, Mont. - There's going to be a new option for something that everybody has, but nobody wants... garbage. Missoulians will soon have a choice in who hauls it away.

L&L Site Services began in Gallatin County and is expanding into Missoula.

According to the owner Lance Johnson, they're shooting to begin services in May.

They're waiting to receive the final certificate from the Public Service Commission authorizing them to begin pick up, which Johnson said should come any day now.

This has been a long time coming.

Republic Services is currently the only garbage collector in Missoula.

L&L Site Services first won approval to serve Missoula in 2018, but then that decision was later reversed after Republic appealed.

The company reapplied last year and received approval again in March.

Johnson said he feels confident breaking into the Missoula market.

“It’ll be exciting to get in and actually, essentially duplicate what we did in Gallatin County, outside the city of Bozeman, where our competition was a monopoly down here too," Johnson said. "It’s definitely benefited the area and we’ve seen a lot of positive impacts to the community by another company coming in, so it’s exciting and has been a long journey.”

While Johnson waits for the certificate, a core crew in Missoula is already hired and getting trucks, containers and dumpsters ready.

L&L Site Services requested access to Republic Services' landfill and recycling facility, but if that's denied, they're ready to haul to TRI-County Disposal out of Helena.

As for pricing, Johnson said he can't officially set it until they have the certificate, but they have a growing list of people interested across Missoula and will reach out as soon as they're ready.

Updates on Missoula service can be found here.