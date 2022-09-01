Second phase of Missoula airport renovations underway

MISSOULA, Mont. - It's expected 37 million people are expected to travel by plane this Labor Day. That estimate, made by the Vacationer, is more than air travel on the Fourth of July or Memorial Day.

As people book more flights, the Missoula Montana Airport continues to make room for more travelers.

Crews are beginning the second phase of renovations, deconstructing the older terminal to create four more gates, and a permanent space for car rentals and baggage claim.

According to Brian Ellestad, the airport director, travel numbers continue to be near 2019 marks, so there's protentional for another record-breaking year in 2022.

After the new terminal opened, he said most of the feedback has been positive.

“They love the new concessions," Ellestad said. "They love the local brands. So far, I think people like the TSA equipment where they don’t have to take their liquid and gels out of their bags, just overall a better experience.”

However, there have been some kinks with the facilities and longer waits for bags.

“Baggage claim is a pitch point," Ellestad said. "We knew that, so when we get the next phase open we’ll be able to relocate into the second phase of the new building, baggage claim. And we’ll be adding more bathrooms.”

The permanent baggage claim is expected to open in 2024 with those additional gates planed to open in 2025.

Ellestad explained more gates gives airlines more flexibility to add flights. More flights means more competition, and lower fares for customers.