MISSOULA, Mont. - U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland announced last week the expansion of national wildlife refuge system with lost trail conservation area in Montana.

After 20 years talks have turned into action from federal down to the local level ensuring public access, recreation, and sustainable timber harvest stay strong across northwest Montana lands.

This will be the newest unit in this expansion in part with the refuge system in their effort to conserve those big corridors and recreational regions, which will be in partnership with the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes.

Secretary Deb Haaland said in a statement:

"The lost trail conservation area will help guarantee that future generations have access to the same woods and waters as we enjoy today for hunting, fishing, hiking and wildlife viewing," said Secretary Haaland."

The conservation area will protect crucial wildlife habitats and migration corridors for elk, mule deer, grizzly bear, wolverine, and Canada lynx, between glacier national park, the cabinet mountains wilderness and into the Coeur d'Alene mountains of Idaho.