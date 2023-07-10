MISSOULA, Mont. - A water main project is shutting down a section of Lower Miller Creak Road through approximately the second week of August.
A release from the Missoula Public Works Department said the Lower Miller Creek Road closure, between Linda Vista Boulevard and Jack Drive, will let crews install 3,200-feet of water main to provide to the Riverfront Trails subdivision.
The Riverfront Trails subdivision is funding and designing the city's water infrastructure expansion.
The water main will provide water to Riverfront Trails and upcoming development to the west, and later connecting to existing water mains in Christian Drive.
The City of Missoula and the Montana Department of Environmental Quality approved the project plans, and Missoula Public Works said in a release city inspectors will be overseeing the installation.
Riverfront trails is hiring engineers supervising the installation and the contractor doing the project, Missoula Public Works said in a release.
A detour is set up in the area at this time.
