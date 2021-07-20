Section of Milwaukee Trail near John Toole Park closing for construction

MISSOULA, Mont. - A section of the Milwaukee Trail in Missoula is temporarily closing for construction beginning July 20.
According to a release from the City of Missoula Parks and Recreation, construction on the .14-mile trail section near John Toole Park will start the week of July 13 and is expected to last through Aug. 31--roughly eight weeks.
Construction crews will widen the trail section from 10-feet to 14-feet with an add 2-foot gravel shoulders. They will also add new trail lighting electric service for future lighting upgrades and a new 10-foot ADA-accessible path from the Fourth Street cul-de-sac to the Milwaukee Trail.
Crews will clear the above-ground utility poles along Fourth Street, and the bench shelter developer will reconstruct and relocate the bench shelter.
Additionally, Parks and Rec will build up the Clark Fork Native Prairie to both sides of the trail, and plant more plants to help stabilize the River Bank.
The City of Missoula is running the construction project with local housing project developers. The local housing project developers are paying for the majority of the cost at about $151,000, and the City of Missoula is contributing about $24,000.
Parks and Rec will have a detours set up on Fourth Street during the entire construction period, and the Higgins Street detour will be set up intermittently starting around July 27.
The trail lights will be turned off from Boone and Crocket, west of Higgins Avenue, through Madison Street throughout the whole construction period.
The construction will affect a small section of the Clark Fork Native Prairie, Parks and Rec said. They are working with prairie volunteers and the Missoula City Council to reach an agreement satisfying the needs of the community while preserving the prairie as much as they can.
Parks and Rec are seeking volunteers to help with a restoration project this fall to expand the Clark Fork Native Prairie on both sides of the trail, which will help stabilize the riverbank.
They said Parks Conservation Lands Management Division (CLM) will gather by hand seeds from nearby hills and the prairie to plant several thousand native plants for site restoration. So far, CLM has recovered dozens of mature native plants to maintain in the CLM greenhouse and be re-planted this fall, according to Parks and Rec.