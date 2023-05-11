MISSOULA, Mont. - Security presence at the Community Medical Center in Missoula has been increased after “concerning and credible threats” were made against the facility and some members of their team Wednesday.
After the threats were made, the Missoula Police Department was contacted and protocols were initiated to secure the hospital campus as well as nearby clinics, care partners and organizations.
Since then they have increased security presence onsite and continue to follow safety protocols and procedures.
“The safety of our patients, employees, physicians, volunteers and visitors is our top priority, and we continue to work with the local authorities on next steps,” Megan Condra, Director/Marketing & Community Relations for the Community Medical Center said.
