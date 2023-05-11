Weather Alert

...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Montana... Clark Fork River Above Missoula affecting Missoula County. .Warm temperatures will melt snowpack and increase river flows. For the Clark Fork River...including Above Missoula...elevated river levels are forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Friday afternoon at 1230 PM MDT. && ...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues. * WHERE...Clark Fork River Above Missoula. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Flooding of low lying areas adjacent to the river is possible. Flood waters begin to flood streets in the Orchard Homes area, specifically the north end of Tower Street including Kehrwald Drive. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 11:00 AM MDT Wednesday, May 11 the stage was 7.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The river level has slowly dropped over the past 24 hours, but is expected to begin rising again Friday. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 8.5 this weekend. - Action stage is 7.0 feet. - Flood stage is 7.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&